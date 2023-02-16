Audio reveals how many complaints players had about Super Bowl field

NFL Films audio showed just how much of a hindrance the playing surface was during Super Bowl LVII last Sunday, with players from both teams complaining about it for much of the game.

Video that was released Thursday included a number of players voicing their frustrations with the slippery turf, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warning his teammates about the slickness of the painted areas of the field.

From Mic'd Up: #Eagles and #Chiefs players spent most of the Super Bowl complaining about the bad condition of the field.pic.twitter.com/ymAfW4xZNa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 16, 2023

“The paint’s slippery! Be under control in the paint!” Kelce warns his teammates at one point.

As early as the first quarter, players were amazed at how slick the field was, and that is backed up by some changes one player made during the first half. The audio makes it obvious that it was a major talking point on both sidelines.

One report suggested that the halftime show made things even worse for players in the second half. That may be true to some degree, but players were struggling from the start of the game, which suggests that there is more to it than that.