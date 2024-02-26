 Skip to main content
Ex-Raiders GM Dave Ziegler lands gig with new NFL team

February 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Dave Ziegler looking on

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Ziegler is officially taking the Derek Carr path.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the former Las Vegas Raiders GM Ziegler has landed a gig with the New Orleans Saints. Ziegler will join the Saints in an advisory role for roughly two months (through the 2024 NFL Draft).

Still only 46, Ziegler was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots as a director of both pro scouting and player personnel. He was named the GM of the Raiders in 2022, but the team decided to let Ziegler go after just two seasons and consecutive sub-.500 finishes.

Given his track record with scouting and developing talent, Ziegler should be a big help to the Saints, who have nine total picks in the draft and two in the top 50 (including the No. 14 overall selection). While Ziegler may only be around for a brief period, New Orleans also recently added another notable name to their staff.

Dave Ziegler, New Orleans Saints
