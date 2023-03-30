Ex-Super Bowl referee dies at age 76

Former NFL official Bill Leavy died on Tuesday night at the age of 76, we learned on Wednesday.

Football Zebras published the news of Leavy’s death, which came three days after his birthday.

Leavy officiated in the NFL for 20 seasons at both the back judge and referee positions. He was an official for two Super Bowls and served as a supervisor after retiring following the 2014 season.

Leavy, who was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., officiated in the Big West Conference for 11 seasons prior to working in the NFL. He got the call to join the NFL in 1995, when the league needed more officials due to expansion with the addition of the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Football Zebras, Leavy earned 16 postseason assignments during his career, capped by officiating Super Bowls XXXIV and XL. Super Bowl XL was the infamous game between Seattle and Pittsburgh where many criticized the officiating for favoring the Steelers.

Leavy owned the poor performance.

“It left me with a lot of sleepless nights, and I think about it constantly. I’ll go to my grave wishing that I’d been better … I know that I did my best at that time, but it wasn’t good enough,” Leavy said.

Leavy was well regarded among his fellow officials. He served as a mentor and trainer for many of his colleagues.

Saddened to hear of the loss of Bill Leavy. Bill was an excellent referee and just a joy to be around. Life is just too short. He was a great mentor and friend. Rest in Peace Bill 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z6cBxCR8hF — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) March 30, 2023