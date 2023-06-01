 Skip to main content
Ex-Titans All-Pro announces his retirement from NFL

June 1, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Brett Kern at practice

Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One NFL player has pinned his final punt inside the 20.

Ex-Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern announced in a press conference on Thursday that he is retiring from football. Kern is hanging them up after 15 career seasons in the NFL.

Kern, 37, signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2008 but was waived in the middle of the 2009 campaign and got claimed by the Titans. He was with Tennessee for 13 seasons from 2009-21, making three Pro Bowl teams and earning two All-Pro selections as a Titan. Kern also led the NFL with 49.7 yards per punt in 2017 and ranks 19th all-time with 46,136 total punting yards.

The swan song for Kern came last season with the Philadelphia Eagles (for whom he made four appearances). Now that Kern is retiring from football, he might be able to consider a full-time career in arm-wrestling.

