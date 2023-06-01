Ex-Titans All-Pro announces his retirement from NFL

One NFL player has pinned his final punt inside the 20.

Ex-Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern announced in a press conference on Thursday that he is retiring from football. Kern is hanging them up after 15 career seasons in the NFL.

"I am so thankful I was able to be here, to raise my family here and to play for an organization for so long. I am extremely grateful for everything I was able to experience. It's been a blessing." Long-Time #Titans Punter Brett Kern Announces His Retirement — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 1, 2023

Former @Titans punter Brett Kern remembers all the good times at his retirement ceremony. "Thank you to the fans. There are not many words that can describe my thankfulness, for the love and support through the years." STORY https://t.co/qJyACzTAwR pic.twitter.com/EcRFo4LZsc — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 1, 2023

Kern, 37, signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2008 but was waived in the middle of the 2009 campaign and got claimed by the Titans. He was with Tennessee for 13 seasons from 2009-21, making three Pro Bowl teams and earning two All-Pro selections as a Titan. Kern also led the NFL with 49.7 yards per punt in 2017 and ranks 19th all-time with 46,136 total punting yards.

The swan song for Kern came last season with the Philadelphia Eagles (for whom he made four appearances). Now that Kern is retiring from football, he might be able to consider a full-time career in arm-wrestling.