Extent of Aaron Jones’ knee injury revealed

November 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Jones in his Green Bay Packers uniform

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores and celebrates a touchdown on the first drive against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but it does not sound like the veteran running back’s season is over.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Jones has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain. Jones is considered week-to-week but is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving Day when the Packers travel to Detroit.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday’s game that he does not think Jones is dealing with a long-term injury, though the exact timeline remains unclear.

Jones had his leg bend awkwardly underneath him when he was tackled by several Chargers players. You can see the play below:

There is always concern about a torn ACL with a play like that, but fortunately Jones’ injury is far less serious than that.

The Packers will now turn to AJ Dillon as their starting running back for Thursday’s game and potentially beyond. They also signed a former 1,000-yard rusher this week.

