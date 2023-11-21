Extent of Aaron Jones’ knee injury revealed

Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but it does not sound like the veteran running back’s season is over.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Jones has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain. Jones is considered week-to-week but is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving Day when the Packers travel to Detroit.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain, will be considered week to week, but is unlikely to play Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday’s game that he does not think Jones is dealing with a long-term injury, though the exact timeline remains unclear.

Jones had his leg bend awkwardly underneath him when he was tackled by several Chargers players. You can see the play below:

Aaron Jones down with an injury… 💔 #LACvsGB pic.twitter.com/Px83GsC41Y — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 19, 2023

There is always concern about a torn ACL with a play like that, but fortunately Jones’ injury is far less serious than that.

The Packers will now turn to AJ Dillon as their starting running back for Thursday’s game and potentially beyond. They also signed a former 1,000-yard rusher this week.