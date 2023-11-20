Packers sign ex-1,000-yard rusher amid Aaron Jones injury

The Green Bay Packers are playing a contingency in the wake of the injury suffered by star running back Aaron Jones.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on Monday that the Packers are signing veteran rusher James Robinson. The 25-year-old Robinson will be joining Green Bay’s practice squad but is a candidate to be elevated for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Robinson, who rushed for 1,070 yards and seven TDs as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, already has some familiarity with the Packers’ offense. He spent time on their practice squad earlier this season (for a few weeks in late October-to-early November) before being released.

Green Bay suddenly has a need at running back again after the former Pro Bowler Jones had to be carted off with a knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. While Jones seems to have avoided a major injury, the Packers require more depth behind AJ Dillon (who is currently battling a groin issue of his own). Robinson has yet to recapture his prior form after a 2021 Achilles tear, but with Green Bay’s general offensive struggles this season, they can certainly do much worse than him.