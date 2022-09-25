Extent of Mac Jones’ ankle injury revealed

Mac Jones appeared to be in serious pain after he suffered a lower leg injury toward the end of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Fortunately, the initial news on the injury is positive.

Jones underwent X-rays on his left ankle after the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they were negative.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones has X-Rays on his ankle following the game and they were negative, source said. His ankle will continue to be evaluated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

While that is good news, Jones will still have to undergo an MRI to determine if there is any ligament damage. That will likely take place on Monday.

Jones was hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell as he threw a pass late in New England’s 37-26 loss. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he was unable to put any pressure on it as he hobbled off the field.

The Patriots had plenty of chances to beat the Ravens, but turnovers killed them. Jones went 22/32 for 321 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. If he is unable to play in Week 3, veteran Brian Hoyer will likely start in his place.