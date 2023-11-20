 Skip to main content
Extent of Cooper Kupp’s latest injury revealed

November 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Cooper Kupp without a helmet

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered another injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, but it sounds like there is optimism that it is not serious.

Kupp hurt his ankle in the second quarter of the Rams’ 17-16 win over the Seahawks when he had his right foot stepped on by a teammate. He limped off the field and did not return.

Kupp appeared to be in significant pain while he was examined on the sideline. There was added concern since the injury was to the same ankle in which he had a high-ankle sprain last season and required surgery. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that Kupp has a low-ankle sprain this time.

The recovery time for a low-ankle sprain is typically much shorter than a high-ankle sprain. Many players do not miss time with the injury. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Rams “will be careful” with Kupp because of his injury history.

Kupp also dealt with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several games at the start of the season. He has not been as productive as usual and has just 24 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown in 6 games.

Rookie wideout Puka Nacua stepped up in Kupp’s absence earlier this year and has continued to be very productive. The former BYU star ranks 6th in the NFL with 897 receiving yards and 9th with 69 catches. He will once again see an expanded role if Kupp is unable to play in Week 12.

