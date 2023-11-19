Cooper Kupp suffers new injury in Week 11

Cooper Kupp’s injury-riddled season continued Sunday as he left the Los Angeles Rams’ game early and did not return.

Kupp limped off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s game and did not return against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp was formally ruled out about an hour after suffering the injury, and the Rams characterized it as an ankle issue.

While there were few specifics on the injury, Kupp was obviously in severe pain on the sideline before limping to the locker room.

Cooper Kupp having a tough time on the trainer's table. pic.twitter.com/RDLq5XwLzO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

Kupp had a worrying hamstring issue to start the season that cost him the first portion of the season. Even after returning, he had struggled, making a modest 23 catches for 364 yards and one touchdown in five games coming into Sunday.

Since his dominant 2021 season, Kupp has struggled to stay healthy and productive. It remains to be seen if this injury lingers, but his 2023 campaign is looking to be another underwhelming one.