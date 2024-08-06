Broncos DL gets big news from NFL following gambling suspension

The NFL shared big news on Monday for one player who had been serving a year-long suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in July 2023 indefinitely after he was found to have bet on NFL games in 2022. Uwazurike was eligible to apply for reinstatement a year later.

Last month, Uwazurike applied for reinstatement, and the league announced on Monday that the defensive lineman had been reinstated.

“I am grateful to the Denver Broncos and the National Football League for giving me the opportunity to resume my NFL career. I’ve learned from this situation and taken steps to ensure it will never happen again,” Uwazurike wrote in a statement.

“It is a privilege to play in the NFL, and I hope others can learn from my mistake. I will not take this second chance for granted and am fully committed to making a positive impact with the Broncos both on and off the field.”

Uwazurike was a 4th-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2022 out of Iowa State. He had 17 tackles in 8 games for Denver that year but did not see action last season due to his suspension.