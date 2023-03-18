Report: 1 team is the favorite to add Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this week after seven seasons together. And while Dak Prescott and several of his former teammates are “hurt” by the decision, it doesn’t seem like Elliott will linger on the market for too long.

Rumors about Elliott’s future destination are already swirling and one team has reportedly emerged as a potential favorite.

Heavy Sports senior editor Matt Lombardo reports the Buffalo Bills are likely to hone in on Elliott, citing their need for a power back.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s been widely accepted around the league that Elliott has completely lost his burst. He still brings a rotational value, but he’s no longer a three-down back capable of both running over and away from defenses.

“He’s Lost his burst. Still tough, great in pass pro. Instinctive runner but doesn’t have the same juice or legs he had in past. Not a featured back,” an anonymous general manager told Lombardo.

The lacking burst was evident for everyone to see last season. In fact, that burst had been lost the year prior but that didn’t prevent Elliott from being a menace at the goal line. And so long as he’s willing to take on a reduce role, Elliott would be a solid addition to an already dynamic Buffalo offense.