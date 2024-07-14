Falcons planning to use Kyle Pitts at 2 positions

Kyle Pitts has not made the impact in the passing game over the past two years that the Atlanta Falcons hoped he would, but it sounds like they are planning to address that by implementing some new plays for the tight end this season.

New Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said this week that the Falcons have Pitts “learning basically two different positions” this offseason. In addition to tight end, Pitts has also been working as a wide receiver.

“There’s some tight end and there’s some receiver. So, he’s got a lot on his plate. He’s handled it really well,” Robinson said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. I’m just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system. The sky is the limit for what kind of season that he can have.”

Robinson also said the Falcons want to use Pitts as a blocker more, which could open up even more opportunities for the former Florida star.

The Falcons drafted Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021. He had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie, but his production in the passing fell off a cliff after Atlanta traded Matt Ryan. Pitts had 53 catches for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

Kirk Cousins is now the quarterback in Atlanta, and he already seems to have a good relationship with Pitts. It would not be a surprise if Pitts has a breakout season in 2024.