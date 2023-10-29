Falcons’ Van Jefferson gets meme treatment after game-ending drop

The Atlanta Falcons had a chance to put together a game-winning drive against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but Van Jefferson committed one of the worst drops of the season. As you might expect, fans were not kind to the wide receiver on social media.

The Falcons were trailing 28-23 with under two minutes remaining and had 4th-and-1 at their own 22. Jefferson found a soft spot in Tennessee’s defense and was wide open for what should have been a first down and then some. Taylor Heinicke delivered a nearly perfect pass, but it went right through Jefferson’s hands.

Man… Van Jefferson can’t drop this. Falcons lose.

pic.twitter.com/VTKvqbw2Sz — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 29, 2023

Tennessee took over and was able to kneel out the clock for the win.

There is no guarantee the Falcons would have won even if Jefferson caught the pass. They still had a long way to go, and Heinicke came in the game cold after Desmond Ridder was benched. Still, the drive obviously should have been kept alive.

Jefferson then became the victim of some ruthless memes.

Different jersey same results for Van Jefferson pic.twitter.com/kMsIDKs4fF — Cass H. (@CassHodge42) October 29, 2023

Dang. This alternate angle of Van Jefferson is damning. Should have had it. pic.twitter.com/WC15Ke621c — TheFlatIronKid (@TheFlatIronKid) October 29, 2023

Jefferson had 3 catches for 24 yards in the game. He would probably trade all of them for another shot at that one play.