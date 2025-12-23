Fans all said the same thing about 49ers’ punter who has not punted in ages

San Francisco 49ers punter Thomas Morstead had fans green with envy Monday after yet another quiet night on the gridiron.

Morstead stayed ready throughout the 49ers’ Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. But for the second straight game, Morstead’s services were not needed.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast showed Morstead keeping himself busy on the sidelines and looking somewhat disappointed as San Francisco’s offense fired on all cylinders.

Thomas Morstead keeping busy on the sideline since he hasn’t punted in the month of December 😂



The 49ers had nine full drives in their 48-27 victory over the Colts. Those drives resulted in five touchdowns, two made field goals, a missed 64-yard field goal attempt, and an interception. Morstead was reduced to a mere spectator.

Morstead has not punted since the opening drive of the 49ers’ Nov. 30 contest against the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco had a bye the following week before starting its puntless streak in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. Fans were quick to label Morstead’s gig as one of the best in the country.

49ers punter is the best job in sports right now — jamfan40 (@jamfan40) December 23, 2025

Being 49ers punter is so easy https://t.co/lCZ0b5iwlh — Anthony Gonter (@Stargate476) December 23, 2025

That’s the dream, paid to vibe while offense cooks. — Mutt (@MuttMetaX) December 23, 2025

Morstead was downright happy about his lack of work last week when the 49ers cruised past the Titans without needing to punt.

#49ers Punter Thomas Morstead is hyped he didn’t have to punt in the Win 🔥😅 pic.twitter.com/UQLymbvB5h — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 15, 2025

Once was fun, but twice was apparently a little disconcerting for Morstead. But it’s tough to feel sorry for him when he still gets paid $1.255 million this season, all the same.