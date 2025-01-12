 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 11, 2025

Fans criticize Mike Tomlin over decision against Ravens

January 11, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Mike TomlinNFL Playoffs 2024Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin wearing sunglasses

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin roams the sidelines during player introductions prior to the start of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023.

Mike Tomlin drew plenty of criticism on Saturday night over a decision he made during his Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tomlin’s Steelers were down 7-0 in the second quarter of their AFC Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The team had a 4th-and-inches at their 29 early in the second quarter and punted rather than go for it. Fans couldn’t believe that Tomlin wouldn’t go for it in that situation. Fans noted that the Steelers were already down 7-0, didn’t have to gain much yardage, and that they were underdogs on the road.

Right after punting, the Ravens took the ball and went 85 yards on 13 plays. They gained all their yardage on the ground and scored to go up 14-0. Come halftime, the Ravens had built a 21-0 lead. That made Tomlin’s decision not to go for it on 4th and inches look even worse.