Fans criticize Mike Tomlin over decision against Ravens

Mike Tomlin drew plenty of criticism on Saturday night over a decision he made during his Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tomlin’s Steelers were down 7-0 in the second quarter of their AFC Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The team had a 4th-and-inches at their 29 early in the second quarter and punted rather than go for it. Fans couldn’t believe that Tomlin wouldn’t go for it in that situation. Fans noted that the Steelers were already down 7-0, didn’t have to gain much yardage, and that they were underdogs on the road.

Steelers punting on 4th and inches vs the best offense in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/LhQDwiPo11 — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) January 12, 2025

Live look at Dan Campbell screaming at his TV while Mike Tomlin punts on 4th & inches pic.twitter.com/dQ0HsJALQg — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 12, 2025

Mike Tomlin punts on 4th and inches. If you can't get 3 or 4 inches you don't deserve to win a football game. — Gold And Blue Zone (@GoldAndBlueZone) January 12, 2025

Game was over the second Tomlin punted on 4th & inches. You can't coach scared especially when you consider the gap between these two teams — Alterraun⚡ (@Hockfan445) January 12, 2025

Mike Tomlin on 4th down Like bro you’re a 10 point dog just go for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/BlECRL8l4u — Kuzi Sportz (@KuziSportz) January 12, 2025

Right after punting, the Ravens took the ball and went 85 yards on 13 plays. They gained all their yardage on the ground and scored to go up 14-0. Come halftime, the Ravens had built a 21-0 lead. That made Tomlin’s decision not to go for it on 4th and inches look even worse.