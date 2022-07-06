Fans had fun with the lions in Aaron Rodgers’ first tattoo

Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday shared photos on Instagram of what he says is his first tattoo. The design of the work led many fans to instantly draw comparisons between Rodgers and eccentric NBA player Kyrie Irving.

But there was another aspect of the tattoo that drew attention from fans. Some couldn’t get over the two lions depicted on Rodgers’ forearm. The lions in the design led to instant comments about Rodgers’ NFC North rivals in Detroit.

The reason he got the two Lions on there is because without the Lions he wouldn’t get an automatic two wins each year and make the playoffs. — Jordan Love Burner (@JLoveBurner10) July 6, 2022

@WorldofIsaac Lions sweeping him this year — Josh Millman (@JMillz666) July 6, 2022

I see Lions in the picture. Being a sports fan, I must read way too much into this. Therefore, Aaron Rodgers requesting a trade to Lions confirmed. — Cody Cooper (@codyrcooper) July 6, 2022

I thought he was gonna get something that had to do with the bears — Ryan Nober (@Hood1Ry) July 6, 2022

Surprised he only put lions considering he owns the bears too — 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐭 (@3rdandShortt) July 6, 2022

Rodgers to the Detroit Lions confirmed — Garv (@EricGarvelink) July 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers to the Lions confirmed? — Ᏸ𝓻𝜶𝑛𝒹𝞼𝑛 (@BPage15) July 6, 2022

Rodgers is 18-6 in his career against the Lions. He’s 22-5 against the Bears. So if this had anything to do with football dominance, there should have been a bear in the design too.