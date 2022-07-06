 Skip to main content
Fans had fun with the lions in Aaron Rodgers’ first tattoo

July 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday shared photos on Instagram of what he says is his first tattoo. The design of the work led many fans to instantly draw comparisons between Rodgers and eccentric NBA player Kyrie Irving.

But there was another aspect of the tattoo that drew attention from fans. Some couldn’t get over the two lions depicted on Rodgers’ forearm. The lions in the design led to instant comments about Rodgers’ NFC North rivals in Detroit.

Rodgers is 18-6 in his career against the Lions. He’s 22-5 against the Bears. So if this had anything to do with football dominance, there should have been a bear in the design too.

