Fans all had the same reaction to Dan Orlovsky returning to ESPN

Longtime ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was back on the air Monday, and many fans had the same reaction to seeing the former quarterback in his usual spot.

Orlovsky appeared on Monday morning’s edition of “Get Up” and shared some of his thoughts on the upcoming NFL Draft. The TV spot was his first with ESPN since he created some uncertainty the day after the Super Bowl.

When “First Take” signed off on Feb. 10, Orlovsky said goodbye to the ESPN crew as if he might not be back. He mentioned how it was the end of the NFL season and said he would be “taking a break.” Orlovsky also said you “never know what the future holds.” You can see the clip here.

So when Orlovsky returned on Monday, he was peppered with questions on social media about why he hinted at his departure from ESPN. The 41-year-old responded to many of those questions by pointing out that he did, indeed, take a break and that he never said he was leaving permanently.

Orlovsky also told one follower that he will be appearing on ESPN one or two days a week up until the NFL Draft. That seemed to be an indication that he will return to his full-time role before long.

Though he remains employed by ESPN, there are still legitimate questions about whether Orlovsky will leave the network. His contract is set to expire over the summer. The former NFL quarterback has also openly expressed interest in coaching.

It is possible that Orlovsky’s preference is to land a coaching job in the NFL and he has yet to find a fit. There is also a chance he is using the possibility of leaving ESPN for NFL jobs as leverage in negotiations with the network.

For now, it does not appear Orlovsky is going anywhere.