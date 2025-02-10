Dan Orlovsky could leave ESPN for a coaching job

Dan Orlovsky signed off from ESPN on Monday as if he might not be back. And that’s because he might not be.

Orlovsky has been an analyst for ESPN since retiring from the NFL in 2017. The former NFL quarterback has become a mainstay on the network’s NFL coverage, appearing on numerous shows throughout the day to talk football.

But on Monday, Orlovsky said goodbye to the crew at ESPN talk show “First Take” as if he might not return.

“You guys know, this is the end of the season for me … I’m taking a break, won’t be on TV for a long time. Just want to say thank you for a great season … never know what the future holds, but I’m taking a break,” Orlovsky said.

Just In: Dan Orlovsky hints at moving on from ESPN while signing off from his final appearance on First Take this NFL season: "I'm taking a break, won't be on TV for a long time… never know what the future holds… just want to say thank you. Appreciate you guys so much."… pic.twitter.com/Npa6cb82ZA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2025

Orlovsky was saying goodbye in part because he is a seasonal employee who makes heavy TV appearances during football season. But there’s more to it: his contract with ESPN is expiring this summer, and there are legitimate questions about whether he will be back.

Orlovsky has had conversations in the past with NFL teams about going into coaching. He even said last month that he would be interested in a quarterbacks coach position with a notable NFC team.

“Lotta (sic) decision to be made. See what happens. I’m grateful for it all,” Orlovsky wrote to a fan on X who questioned the analyst’s future.

Is @danorlovsky7 leaving ESPN that sounded like a leaving the network speech. Huge loss of it happens — AJAR (@KingAjar) February 10, 2025

Orlovsky’s interest in joining an NFL team’s coaching staff is no secret.

“Dan’s been talking to some teams and seeing if there’s something that interests him and is worthwhile for him,” reporter and ESPN colleague Adam Schefter said last month. “I think Dan aspires to be a head coach in time. And that’s what he’d like to do. And so he’s been talking to people to see if there’s a spot that would work for him.”

Orlovsky could very well be using the possibility of leaving ESPN for NFL jobs as leverage in negotiations with them. Or it’s entirely possible that he wants to explore the coaching world.

This is a story to keep an eye on — one we’ll likely have an answer for over the next several months.