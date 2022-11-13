Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned with the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game.

The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”

The Bills called game then deleted their tweet 😂 pic.twitter.com/KxLkw5Cqi7 — Mike K 🇰🇪 (@_ImClutch) November 13, 2022

Of course, the game was far, far from over. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches you will ever see on 4th-and-18 (video here). Minnesota then drove the ball to the goal line and was stopped on 4th down. The Bills got the ball back inside their own 1-yard line and fumbled, which the Vikings recovered for a touchdown to take the lead with 41 seconds left. Josh Allen then led a field goal drive to send the game to overtime.

You can see the entire wild sequence here.

The Vikings would go on to win in OT. While many people thought the person running the Bills’ Twitter account was celebrating prematurely, that does not appear to be the case. The tweet was sent immediately after Miller’s big sack on third down, but the caption read “FOURTH. DOWN. STOP.” Had the sack come on fourth down, the Bills would have been able to kneel out the clock. Whoever sent the tweet appeared to lose track of downs. The timing just could not have been worse.