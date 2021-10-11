 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 11, 2021

Fans could not believe these roughing the passer calls in Bills-Chiefs game

October 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Frank Clark gets ready to hit Josh Allen

Fans, analysts and even NBC’s announcers could not believe the roughing the passer calls in Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the sheer amount of penalties called in the game upset many viewers.

Buffalo was leading 31-13 in the third quarter and KC went for a 4th-and-3 at their 32. The Chiefs were helped out by a roughing the passer call on Ed Oliver.

The possession ended with Patrick Mahomes’ second straight interception.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Bills were leading 31-20 and driving. They were called for a holding penalty on Mitch Morse on 3rd-and-9.

The following play was a 3rd-and-17 from the Buffalo 8. Frank Clark was called for roughing the passer, giving the Bills a first down.

NBC announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were fed up with the flags from the officials.

The Bills were penalized 10 times for 103 yards. The Chiefs were penalized 7 times for 55 yards. Not many people want to see that many penalties called in a game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus