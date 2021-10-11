Fans could not believe these roughing the passer calls in Bills-Chiefs game

Fans, analysts and even NBC’s announcers could not believe the roughing the passer calls in Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the sheer amount of penalties called in the game upset many viewers.

Buffalo was leading 31-13 in the third quarter and KC went for a 4th-and-3 at their 32. The Chiefs were helped out by a roughing the passer call on Ed Oliver.

The possession ended with Patrick Mahomes’ second straight interception.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Bills were leading 31-20 and driving. They were called for a holding penalty on Mitch Morse on 3rd-and-9.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth aren't holding back about the officiating crew at Bills-Chiefs SNF. Collinsworth: "That one is a stunner for me." Michaels: "This crew is calling everything tonight." pic.twitter.com/abQ2lkwzf7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2021

The following play was a 3rd-and-17 from the Buffalo 8. Frank Clark was called for roughing the passer, giving the Bills a first down.

Next time Frank Clark should grab his flag. Maybe that will be legal pic.twitter.com/tRS8w3xZEt — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 11, 2021

NBC announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were fed up with the flags from the officials.

On the next play, Al Michaels & Cris Collinsworth couldn't believe a roughing-the-passer call. Michaels: "REALLY?" Collinsworth: "I think that's what they're gonna call. I don't know what else it could be." Michaels: "Well, like I said, they're calling everything tonight." pic.twitter.com/IQjNYFI6PZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2021

The Bills were penalized 10 times for 103 yards. The Chiefs were penalized 7 times for 55 yards. Not many people want to see that many penalties called in a game.