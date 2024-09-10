 Skip to main content
Fans said the same thing after huge play from Aaron Rodgers

September 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Aaron Rodgers in Jets gear

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had fans seeing flashbacks Monday with one play against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners led the Jets 26-7 with under two minutes left in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

As the Jets faced 3rd-and-8 at the 49ers’ 36, defensive end Leonard Floyd was flagged for offsides just as the ball was snapped.

With a free play in hand, Rodgers did what he does best — throw touchdowns. The 4-time NFL MVP hit wide receiver Allen Lazard in stride for a 36-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to two scores.

The TD was Rodgers’ 18th on a free play for his career — the most in NFL history.

The vintage Rodgers throw had several fans saying the same thing: Aaron Rodgers is back.

Rodgers did have his moments in his return Monday. However, the Jets were largely outplayed by a dominant 49ers squad in a 32-19 San Francisco victory.

The 40-year-old went 13/21 with a touchdown and an interception before getting benched late in the contest.

Rodgers’ counterpart Brock Purdy had a productive outing with 231 passing yards on a 29/29 clip. But it was 49ers running back Jordan Mason who dominated, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Mason stepped in as the starter in place of an injured Christian McCaffrey, whom the 49ers ruled out for Week 1 with an injury.

