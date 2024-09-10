Fans said the same thing after huge play from Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had fans seeing flashbacks Monday with one play against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners led the Jets 26-7 with under two minutes left in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

As the Jets faced 3rd-and-8 at the 49ers’ 36, defensive end Leonard Floyd was flagged for offsides just as the ball was snapped.

With a free play in hand, Rodgers did what he does best — throw touchdowns. The 4-time NFL MVP hit wide receiver Allen Lazard in stride for a 36-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to two scores.

The TD was Rodgers’ 18th on a free play for his career — the most in NFL history.

The vintage Rodgers throw had several fans saying the same thing: Aaron Rodgers is back.

The King of the free play Aaron Rodgers is so backpic.twitter.com/CtZ4FD1swY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2024

Aaron Rodgers free play TD We're so back pic.twitter.com/8w76hqxvwK — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 10, 2024

Aaron Rodgers isn’t back until he throws a TD on a free play.

Now he’s back — Mark (@Mark_L89) September 10, 2024

aaron rodgers is so back — noah (@HowdyImNoah) September 10, 2024

Rodgers did have his moments in his return Monday. However, the Jets were largely outplayed by a dominant 49ers squad in a 32-19 San Francisco victory.

The 40-year-old went 13/21 with a touchdown and an interception before getting benched late in the contest.

Rodgers’ counterpart Brock Purdy had a productive outing with 231 passing yards on a 29/29 clip. But it was 49ers running back Jordan Mason who dominated, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Mason stepped in as the starter in place of an injured Christian McCaffrey, whom the 49ers ruled out for Week 1 with an injury.