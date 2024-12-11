Fans cracked the same joke about Bill Belichick coaching in college

Bill Belichick is formally becoming the next head coach at North Carolina, confirming all the reports and rumors over the past week. The 72-year-old has only ever coached in the NFL, so heading to college will be something new for him.

Why is Belichick heading to the college ranks? There are multiple possible explanations for the move. But fans all cracked the same joke about him going to UNC. After seeing Belichick date a 24-year-old girl in Jordon Hudson, fans joked that Belichick wants more young girls now.

Bill Belichick going back to college to coach at UNC #nflmemes #true pic.twitter.com/wwgyZa3K4B — Kevin Smith (@NotSilentBob_) December 11, 2024

Bill Belichick : Recruiter of Young Talent. On and off the field #GDTBATH — Michael Freund (@micmicboom) December 11, 2024

Bill Belichick walking out to the campus of North Carolina good luck Bill pic.twitter.com/hZUApLuIkY — Joelliuzzi#metaversearmy (@Joelliuzzi) December 11, 2024

Bill Belichick scouting for his new 24 year old girlfriend the day he hits UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus pic.twitter.com/KXds6qcqi2 — FlexUpFirstYear (@flexupfirstyear) December 11, 2024

Bill belichick loves college age girls and yall wondering why he took the job — gxated (@firecharleslee) December 11, 2024

Belichick reportedly is getting a 3-year, $30 million deal to coach North Carolina. There were some rumors that he might have his son Steve lined up to be his successor. We shall see what happens. But if anybody should be worried about their standing with the coach, it might be Hudson.