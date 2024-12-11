 Skip to main content
Fans cracked the same joke about Bill Belichick coaching in college

December 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick is formally becoming the next head coach at North Carolina, confirming all the reports and rumors over the past week. The 72-year-old has only ever coached in the NFL, so heading to college will be something new for him.

Why is Belichick heading to the college ranks? There are multiple possible explanations for the move. But fans all cracked the same joke about him going to UNC. After seeing Belichick date a 24-year-old girl in Jordon Hudson, fans joked that Belichick wants more young girls now.

Belichick reportedly is getting a 3-year, $30 million deal to coach North Carolina. There were some rumors that he might have his son Steve lined up to be his successor. We shall see what happens. But if anybody should be worried about their standing with the coach, it might be Hudson.

