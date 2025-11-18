Fans are screaming ‘rigged’ after bettors suffer brutal beat on Cowboys-Raiders game

Some fans smelled something fishy going on as the Dallas Cowboys-Las Vegas Raiders game miraculously went under the betting line.

Most sportsbooks set the over/under for Week 11’s “Monday Night Football” matchup at 49.5. A Raiders safety with 11:39 left in the contest had the score at 33-16 — a total of 49 points — with an eternity left at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The over felt like a foregone conclusion, especially with Dallas facing 3rd-and-2 at Vegas’ 5-yard line. After running back Javonte Williams got stopped for next to no gain, Dallas decided to go for it on 4th-and-2. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped an extremely catchable ball with no defender within a dozen yards of him.

Lamb could have had a cup of coffee and made himself a sandwich before walking in for a touchdown had he made the grab.

*Need 4 yards for my double*



— Miles Parker Picks (@MilesParkerBets) November 18, 2025

Bettors hoping for the over saw their chances skyrocket once again after the Raiders turned it over on downs at their own 6 with 2:36 left on the clock. The Cowboys had a full set of downs, and the two-minute warning ensured they would not be able to run out the clock without using them all up.

But rather than kick a field goal or run in for an easy score, Dallas had Dak Prescott kneel four times to turn it over on downs for a second time, leaving the score’s final total at 49.

The Cowboys’ final two drives sounded alarm bells among some fans on social media, with many outright calling the result “rigged.”

Are the Cowboys really not going to kick a field goal on two straight possessions in order to keep the game total under 49.5 points for Vegas?? This is one of the most egregious and obvious examples of the script being rigged I've ever seen.

Where is Brandon Aubrey??



— Steph Boyarthree (@StephBoyarthree) November 18, 2025

Instead of having reliable Brandon Aubrey kick a chip shot field goal, the Cowboys decide to go for it where CeeDee Lamb conveniently drops a wide open pass that would have been a touchdown to keep the game total at 49 points. And of course the Over/Under was 49.5 points. — Johnny Sports Network (@JBSportsNetwork) November 18, 2025

Cowboys kneeling the ball with 2:30 on the clock 3 yards from the goal line to save the under is all the proof I'll ever need to know this league is rigged and run by Vegas. — Logan (@_McLogan) November 18, 2025

Over under was 49.5 for cowboys , Raiders, and Cowboys doesnt kick field goal, they go for the touchdown and drop a wide open TD pass …then kneel with over 2 and a half mins left..to turn the ball over ..hmmm 🤔🤔🤔 for a total of 49 points @FBI — SpeaQ (@SpeaQ) November 18, 2025

With the game’s result all but decided, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer probably just did not want to run up the score against a defeated Raiders team.

But with the recent investigations involving athletes in the MLB and NBA, it’s hard to blame fans for feeling more skeptical than usual.