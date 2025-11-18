Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans are screaming ‘rigged’ after bettors suffer brutal beat on Cowboys-Raiders game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb drops a pass

Some fans smelled something fishy going on as the Dallas Cowboys-Las Vegas Raiders game miraculously went under the betting line.

Most sportsbooks set the over/under for Week 11’s “Monday Night Football” matchup at 49.5. A Raiders safety with 11:39 left in the contest had the score at 33-16 — a total of 49 points — with an eternity left at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The over felt like a foregone conclusion, especially with Dallas facing 3rd-and-2 at Vegas’ 5-yard line. After running back Javonte Williams got stopped for next to no gain, Dallas decided to go for it on 4th-and-2. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped an extremely catchable ball with no defender within a dozen yards of him.

Lamb could have had a cup of coffee and made himself a sandwich before walking in for a touchdown had he made the grab.

Bettors hoping for the over saw their chances skyrocket once again after the Raiders turned it over on downs at their own 6 with 2:36 left on the clock. The Cowboys had a full set of downs, and the two-minute warning ensured they would not be able to run out the clock without using them all up.

But rather than kick a field goal or run in for an easy score, Dallas had Dak Prescott kneel four times to turn it over on downs for a second time, leaving the score’s final total at 49.

The Cowboys’ final two drives sounded alarm bells among some fans on social media, with many outright calling the result “rigged.”

With the game’s result all but decided, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer probably just did not want to run up the score against a defeated Raiders team.

But with the recent investigations involving athletes in the MLB and NBA, it’s hard to blame fans for feeling more skeptical than usual.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App