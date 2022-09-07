Man’s fantasy football message to Lions WR goes viral

Amon-Ra St. Brown is viewed by many as a breakout candidate heading into his second NFL season, and one fantasy football owner is expecting “perfection” from the Detroit Lions wide receiver.

St. Brown received a direct message on Instagram this week from a guy who selected him in a fantasy football draft. The message went viral after St. Brown shared a screenshot. The fan congratulated St. Brown for being selected to his fantasy team and said he expects the receiver to “be perfect in every aspect of the game.”

This man drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown on his fantasy team and sent him this DM 💀 pic.twitter.com/VLyXYEXDO5 — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) September 7, 2022

Those who have seen “Remember the Titans” immediately recognized the quote. While it was not an original, the context was still hilarious.

St. Brown had 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last year. He was one of the best receivers in the NFL over the final month of the season. While he already has one of the best motivational tools you will hear, that fantasy football owner was hoping to give him another.