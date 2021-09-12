FedEx Field leak during Washington-Chargers game was not sewage

Fans at FedEx Field for Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Chargers had to deal with an unexpected situation, but fortunately it does not sound like it was an unsanitary one.

A Washington fan shared a video on social media of a steady stream of liquid raining down on some seats from the deck above. People appeared to be complaining about the smell, with one fan saying it was sewage. Beware that the video may contain some inappropriate language:

"It's sewage" according to these Washington Football fans at FedEx Field @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball

(I/G tommyob5) pic.twitter.com/iCYNQOzosF — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 12, 2021

It apparently was not sewage. According to Darren M. Haynes of WUSA9, the water was from a holding tank at FedEx Field that contains rain water. That’s a relief.

Between the unexpected waterfall, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury, and the 20-16 loss, Washington fans had a tough first game of the 2021 season.