Fernando Mendoza is being heavily scouted by a notable NFL team

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has rocketed up NFL Draft boards over the last three months, and is drawing attention from teams that might be picking near the top of the draft.

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey and senior advisor Rick Spielman led a contingent of staffers from the franchise to Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday to watch Indiana face Penn State. While there are other NFL hopefuls on the Hoosiers, it makes sense that Mendoza was likely a major focus of their attention.

#Jets GM Darren Mougey and senior football advisor, Rick Spielman, are among a heavy contingent from team in attendance at the Indiana/Penn State game today. QB Fernando Mendoza is a notable name prospect in that match up. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 8, 2025

There is a legitimate possibility that the Jets land the No. 1 overall pick, and Mendoza could certainly be in play at that spot. The Jets do not have a long-term answer at quarterback, and it is pretty clear that ownership does not view Justin Fields as any type of solution.

At this point, Mendoza is regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft. He has shown excellent playmaking ability this season to establish himself as the headliner in what is otherwise regarded as an underwhelming quarterback class.

Entering play Saturday, Mendoza has thrown for 2,124 yards and 25 touchdowns with four interceptions. The former California quarterback has also rushed for 220 yards and added four touchdowns on the ground.