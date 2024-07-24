Former Cowboys WR retires at 28

Longtime Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is retiring from the NFL at the age of 28.

Gallup signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. On Tuesday, the Raiders reportedly placed him on the reserved/retired list. The move is expected to become official on Wednesday.

The Cowboys selected Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent all six seasons of his NFL career in Dallas.

The Colorado State product had his most productive season in 2019. Gallup was second on the team behind 5-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper in targets (113) catches (66), receiving yards (1,107), and receiving touchdowns (6).

But Gallup’s production has been in decline since his promising sophomore campaign. His receiving yards have gone down in each of the last four seasons.

Last year, Gallup was targeted just 57 times and recorded 418 receiving yards — both career lows despite playing in all 17 regular season games.

Gallup hit a major career setback when he suffered a torn ACL during the 2021 season. The Cowboys still paid Gallup handsomely the following offseason, but the injury has since severely limited his explosiveness on the field.

Gallup ends his career with 266 total receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns.