Former Pro Bowl RB signs with XFL team

Another prominent former NFL player is giving the XFL a shot.

The Seattle Sea Dragons on Monday announced that they have signed running back Phillip Lindsay. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is one of the XFL’s owners, was among those who welcomed Lindsay to the league.

Welcome to the XFL, Phillip Lindsay.

Super talented RB and helluva get for the @XFLSeaDragons. Looking forward to watching him ball out. #LeagueOfOpportunity #XFL https://t.co/Phm9URejIe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

Lindsay was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He quickly rose up the depth chart with some big early-season performances and eventually took over as the team’s starter. Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl.

Lindsay started all 16 games for the Broncos in 2019 and rushed for more than 1,000 yards again. He battled injuries in 2020, and Denver chose not to bring him back in 2021. Lindsay then had brief stints with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

The Sea Dragons are 5-2 heading into Week 7 of the XFL’s 10-game season.