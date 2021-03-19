Four more sexual assault lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is now facing a total of seven sexual assault lawsuits, and at least two more are expected in the coming days.

Four more sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against Watson, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the alleged victims, has said there will be nine total cases against Watson that all include similar allegations.

All of the suits are civil in nature, and it’s unclear at this point if law enforcement is planning to get involved. Houston police declined to comment to ESPN when asked if they are investigating any of the allegations against Watson.

Watson adamantly denied the allegations after news of the first lawsuit surfaced on Tuesday and said he is looking forward to clearing his name. The Houston Texans quarterback has not issued further comment as the cases continue to pile up.

Buzbee shared some screenshots of text messages on social media Thursday that claim to show Watson apologizing to a masseuse for making her feel uncomfortable. You can see the alleged conversations here.

The NFL is investigating the claims, and it’s possible Watson could face disciplinary action even though the suits are civil.

One of the women who is suing Watson says she was forced to perform oral sex on the quarterback. You can see the details from the one of the latest lawsuits here.