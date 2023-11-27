Report: FOX NFL announcer has interest in Panthers job

The Carolina Panthers on Monday got rid of several coaches amid a 1-10 start to the season. They fired head coach Frank Reich, who had just been hired earlier this year. The team also later fired offensive assistant coaches Josh McCown and Duce Staley.

But there is one person who reportedly would have interest in the Panthers head coach job.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Greg Olsen would have interest in talking with Carolina about their head coach job.

The report is wild for a number of reasons.

For starters, Olsen doesn’t have any experience as a coach outside of coaching his kids in Pop Warner. Second, Olsen is currently an announcer for FOX. Third, Carolina already has an interim head coach. But after the Indianapolis Colts brought one of their highly respected former players out of a TV job to coach their team, maybe Olsen is trying to see if he can convince Carolina to do the same.

Olsen, 38, played for Carolina from 2011-2019. He was a three-time Pro Bowl tight end for them. After retiring, he became a color commentator for FOX and has since risen to their top analyst spot.

Olsen’s spot on FOX’s No. 1 NFL team could be ending soon as Tom Brady could join the network. The former tight end’s representatives may want to put some pressure on FOX by making it seem like Olsen could leave them.