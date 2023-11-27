 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 27, 2023

Panthers make more staff changes after Frank Reich firing

November 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Panthers helmet on the field

Nov 10, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich as head coach on Monday, but they were not finished there.

The Panthers made two other significant staff changes Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley were also let go by the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the decisions were made by interim coach Chris Tabor, who was given the role following Reich’s firing earlier in the day.

McCown and Staley are both pretty big names, and not just because they each had lengthy NFL careers. McCown has been viewed as potential head coaching material, so the team’s decision to let him go is noteworthy. It also suggests that he is at least partly being made to take the fall for Bryce Young’s rocky rookie season.

The Panthers are 1-10, and there are certainly concerns about Young’s future, especially with CJ Stroud excelling for the Houston Texans. Considering owner David Tepper’s vulgar reaction to Sunday’s performance, these changes can’t come as a massive shock.

Article Tags

Carolina PanthersDuce StaleyJosh McCown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus