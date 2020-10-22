FOX launching investigation over leaked Joe Buck, Troy Aikman clip?

FOX may be launching an investigation over a leaked video clip of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman that went viral this week.

The video clip, which went viral online Monday (you can see it here), shows Buck and Aikman mocking a military flyover prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday.

Aikman addressed the video with a Twitter post on Tuesday where he tried to clear things up. Buck is planning to address the video in his podcast “Daddy Issues.”

SI’s Jimmy Traina reports that the video came during a pregame rehearsal and did not go out over the air. Traina says that the video clip was pulled by a worker in the studio or production truck and leaked to the media. Traina believes that FOX will be launching an internal investigation to determine the source of the leak.

Buck and Aikman have formed FOX’s No. 1 NFL announcer team since 2002.