FOX reveals its new NFL announcing teams

Tom Brady will make his return to professional football in 2024 but it won’t come on the field. Rather, it will come in the booth as he officially joins the FOX Sports announce team. And his presence will lead to major changes for several others, including Greg Olsen and Mark Schlereth.

On Friday, FOX revealed their brand new announce teams headed by Brady and Kevin Burkhardt. All other announces were bumped down a tier.

With Tom Brady on board, Fox NFL will have nearly all new teams. * Kevin Burkhardt-Brady

* Joe Davis-Greg Olsen

* Adam Amin-Mark Sanchez

* Kenny Albert-Jon Vilma

* Kevin Kugler-Daryl Johnston

* Chris Myers-Mark Schlereth — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 11, 2024

Back in 2022, FOX signed Brady to a 10-year contract worth $375 million but his debut was briefly put on hold after he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one final season. Although Brady retired again after the season, he took a “gap year” to prepare for his role as the lead color commentator.

“I’ve been out to FOX Studios a few times and done some really dry runs with Kevin, who’s tremendous at what he does. I’m super excited to join an amazing team,” Brady said during a May appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m just going to go in there and do the best I can do with my own perspective.”

Brady made his non-NFL debut during the UFL Championship game, joining Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt during the second quarter. But now it’s time for the big show.

During FOX’s opening marquee Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns on September 8, Brady and Burkhardt will be on the call.