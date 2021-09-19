Frank Gore trying to launch career in boxing

Frank Gore said as recently as June that he still wanted to play in the NFL, but the veteran running back has also been training to compete in a different sport — boxing.

Gore told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport this week that he has been training for both football and boxing and is trying to set up a fight.

“I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore told NFL.com. “I’ve always loved boxing, so that’s what I’ve been doing. And we’re trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you’ll see me in the ring.”

Rapoport confirmed with sources that there is a “high-profile fight in the works” involving Gore. The 38-year-old has hired fight agent Malki Kawa, who also represents NFL players and recently negotiated Darius Leonard’s massive extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gore has received interest from NFL teams, which is not a surprise given how many injuries there have already been to running backs. He said he has not really made up his mind about playing and has been focusing more on boxing for the past month or so.

“I just fell in love with how hard it is,” Gore said. “I felt like, ‘Man, I couldn’t fight.’ And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better.”

Gore managed 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He singled out one team he would like to finish his career with, but it’s unclear if the interest is mutual.