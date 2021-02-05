Frank Gore hoping to play final NFL season with this team

Frank Gore has had one of the most remarkable careers of any running back in NFL history, and he is not closing the book on it just yet. Gore has openly said he will contemplate retirement this offseason, but an offer from one specific team would make his decision easy.

Gore spent the first decade of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, and he would love to end his NFL journey where it began. The 37-year-old basically pitched himself to the Niners in a Friday appearance on “The Morning Roast” on 95.7 The Game.

“Oh, oh, I’d come back fast,” Gore said when asked about potentially getting an offer from the 49ers. “Man, I’d love to wear that No. 21 jersey one more time. If that was to happen, that would definitely be my last year, if I could come back and sign with the 49ers.”

Gore even joked with the hosts that they have “gotta tell Jed and Kyle just bring me back,” referring to Niners CEO Jed York and head coach Kyle Shanahan. He also called Shanahan “one of the best play-callers in the game right now.”

Gore will turn 38 in May. He played in 15 games for the New York Jets this season and managed to rush for 653 yards, though his 3.5 yards per carry was the worst mark of his career. The way he expressed frustration over the team’s poor play showed he is still hungry to win.

A reunion between Gore and the 49ers is something all NFL fans could feel good about.