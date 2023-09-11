Frank Ragnow has funny message for fans concerned about his toe

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is one of the anchors of the team’s offensive line. He also has a chronic toe issue that has sidelined him for parts of the last two seasons, and that concern is still there heading into 2023.

Ragnow, however, thinks he has turned a corner with his toe issues. That means, in his words, social media users can stop offering him their toes to replace his.

Frank Ragnow said "I was in a dark place with this toe," but says the rehab process with this training staff has helped him see the light. And no, he doesn't need a toe transplant from his Twitter followers, "But thanks." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 11, 2023

Ragnow, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was limited to four games in 2021 with his toe injury. He played through it in 2022, but considering what he has battled through before, that should not come as a big surprise.

Fans offering football players the use of various body parts in the event of injury is surprisingly common. Ragnow is in good company.