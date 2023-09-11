 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 11, 2023

Frank Ragnow has funny message for fans concerned about his toe

September 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Frank Ragnow during a game

Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is one of the anchors of the team’s offensive line. He also has a chronic toe issue that has sidelined him for parts of the last two seasons, and that concern is still there heading into 2023.

Ragnow, however, thinks he has turned a corner with his toe issues. That means, in his words, social media users can stop offering him their toes to replace his.

Ragnow, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was limited to four games in 2021 with his toe injury. He played through it in 2022, but considering what he has battled through before, that should not come as a big surprise.

Fans offering football players the use of various body parts in the event of injury is surprisingly common. Ragnow is in good company.

Article Tags

Frank Ragnow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus