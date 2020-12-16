 Skip to main content
Frank Ragnow’s brother had funny comment about Lions C playing through fractured throat

Frank Ragnow is one tough cookie, that’s for sure.

The Detroit Lions center suffered a fractured throat early in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Yes, a fractured throat. Despite that, Ragnow did not miss any plays, allow a quarterback pressure, or sack in the game.

The news of Ragnow playing through the injury emerged on Wednesday. His brother Jack had a funny reaction and sarcastically downplayed things.

Frank is said to be able to eat and breathe, but he’s not supposed to talk. And even though he didn’t miss any time on Sunday, he could be out for the future.

Ragnow was a first-round pick by the Lions in 2018. He has only missed one game so far in his career.

