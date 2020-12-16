Frank Ragnow’s brother had funny comment about Lions C playing through fractured throat

Frank Ragnow is one tough cookie, that’s for sure.

The Detroit Lions center suffered a fractured throat early in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Yes, a fractured throat. Despite that, Ragnow did not miss any plays, allow a quarterback pressure, or sack in the game.

Chase Daniel said Ragnow suffered the injury on the first or second series, came up to him and Stafford about then saying he could not talk. "He didn't complain about it one bit. He just did his job. Pretty impressive." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2020

The news of Ragnow playing through the injury emerged on Wednesday. His brother Jack had a funny reaction and sarcastically downplayed things.

Frank is said to be able to eat and breathe, but he’s not supposed to talk. And even though he didn’t miss any time on Sunday, he could be out for the future.

OK, some more details on Ragnow's fractured throat: Lions are consulting with specialists on this right now. His airway/breathing is fine, and he can eat, but he's not supposed to talk right now. Trying to determine how much time he'll need to be out. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 16, 2020

Ragnow was a first-round pick by the Lions in 2018. He has only missed one game so far in his career.