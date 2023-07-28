Bengals tweet funny update about Joe Burrow’s injury

Joe Burrow was carted off the field during practice on Thursday in a frightening scene, but the Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear the injury is nothing to panic about.

Burrow pulled up lame with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during 11-on-11 drills at training camp. Zac Taylor later told reporters Burrow had suffered a calf injury, and reports described it as a strain.

On Friday morning, the Bengals sent a funny tweet reassuring fans that Burrow will be fine. The team said fans can stop offering to give up their calf muscles for the star quarterback.

Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles… it doesn't work like that! Joey will be back. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 28, 2023

“Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles … it doesn’t work like that! Joey will be back,” the Bengals wrote.

That is certainly good news.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL during his rookie season in 2020, but that did not stop him from posting back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. All indications are that the latest injury was nothing more than a minor scare. Though, it did come at a time when Burrow and the Bengals are negotiating a possible contract extension. Burrow may now feel an increased sense of urgency to get a deal done.