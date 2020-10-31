Gabe Jackson fined for stepping on opponent

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson received a hefty fine for his actions last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson was ejected from the game after he was adjudged to have stepped on the shoulder of a Tampa Bay player. That was followed up with a $12,500 fine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This is the play in question:

It’s hard to tell what happened from that angle. Still, the standard fine applied here, suggesting that perhaps the ejection was a bit overzealous.

Jackson’s fine probably won’t go over all that well. That’s especially true when you compare it with this play from Week 7, which looks far worse but got essentially the same punishment.