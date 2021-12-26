Gardner Minshew had big request denied by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

Gardner Minshew was beyond fired up when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the New York Jets in Week 13, and apparently he wasn’t ready to give the starting job back to Jalen Hurts.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said Sunday that Minshew went into Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s office after the Week 13 game and asked what it will take for him to earn the starting job going forward. Sirianni told Minshew it is “not going to happen” and that the team is committed to Hurts for the remainder of the season.

Minshew played extremely well in the 33-18 win on Dec. 5, albeit against a weak opponent. He went 20/25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He couldn’t hide his excitement afterword and had an awesome exchange with his dad.

You could easily make the argument that Minshew is good enough to start somewhere. The former sixth-round pick played well in spurts for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He certainly wants to start, and the exchange he had with Sirianni is further evidence of that.

There has been some talk about the Eagles potentially trying to find a new starting quarterback this offseason. If they do replace Hurts, they will likely aim a lot higher than Minshew.

Photo: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports