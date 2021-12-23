Report hints at Eagles’ future plans for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will be tasked with answering one very important question this offseason — is Jalen Hurts good enough? While the quarterback has been inconsistent in his first full season as a starter, it sounds like he has earned the trust of many with the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter spoke on Thursday about the possibility of the Eagles making a quarterback change in 2022. He indicated they are only going to move on from Hurts if they can land an established superstar.

.@adamschefter with an update on the Eagles' mindset at QB. "There aren't a lot of QBs out there as an option [next season] who are better than Jalen Hurts." 👀 pic.twitter.com/RjHNgvriL2 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2021

“The fact of the matter is they’ll have to come up with somebody who’s better than Jalen Hurts. There aren’t a lot of quarterbacks out there as options who are better than Jalen Hurts,” Schefter said. “Russell Wilson may or may not be available. Aaron Rodgers may or may not be available. Deshaun Watson may or may not be traded. Beyond that, are there many quarterbacks out there that you’d rather have than Jalen Hurts? The better he plays, the more he solidifies himself in Philadelphia.”

Hurts has the Eagles in the playoff hunt at 7-7, though his numbers leave a lot to be desired. The former second-round pick has a passer rating of 85.8 with 2,731 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season. He has also rushed for 733 yards and 10 scores.

The Eagles were once viewed as a likely suitor to land a star quarterback in a trade. There were also some unflattering reports about him during training camp. That talk has cooled, at the very least. Unless they can pull off a blockbuster trade, the Eagles seem unlikely to move on from Hurts.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports