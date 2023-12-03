Gardner Minshew showed off some serious dance moves after win

Gardner Minshew led the Indianapolis Colts to a thrilling overtime win on Sunday, but his performance in the locker room after the game was even more impressive than anything he did on the field.

Minshew went 26/42 for 312 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts’ 31-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He led a game-winning drive in overtime after Tennessee got the ball first and kicked a field goal.

It would be an understatement to say Minshew was hyped in the locker room after the game. The quarterback showed off some serious dance moves.

The Gardner Minshew postgame celly is HERE and it's ELITE @colts pic.twitter.com/s3I3RJV7N3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Who knew Minshew could move like that?

Minshew began the season as Indy’s backup behind rookie Anthony Richardson, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5. Minshew has been the starter since. He has had a few low moments, most notably when he pulled a Dan Orlovsky early in the year (video here).

But Minshew has been steady overall, which is a big reason the Colts are 7-5 and squarely in the playoff hunt. The 27-year-old had every right to turn up after Sunday’s OT win.