Gardner Minshew reveals what Maxx Crosby told him during pep talk

Gardner Minshew revealed this week what teammate Maxx Crosby said to him during a pep talk in Week 2.

The Las Vegas Raiders came back to stun the Baltimore Ravens 26-23 on Sunday. The Raiders were down 23-13 in the fourth quarter, but Minshew led the team on three straight scoring drives to win the game. That was a nice turnaround after the team’s offense struggled to score in the first half.

In fact, Minshew was intercepted during the second quarter, but teammate Crosby was seen hyping up his quarterback afterwards.

Maxx Crosby appears to hype up and inspire Gardner Minshew following an INT 🤝❤️😤 pic.twitter.com/WGMrhVaXB4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2024

Crosby had Minshew’s back despite the mistake, which may have inspired Minshew to turn things around.

On Wednesday, Minshew even revealed what Crosby had told him.

“He grabbed me and just said, ‘Hey, we got your back, dude. We need that Washington State Gardner. We need that.’ And I was like, ‘Man, you’re right, dude. Let me see if I can go whip that up real quick.’ That dude’s a great leader. He does it the right way, man. I couldn’t be more grateful to have him on our team,” Minshew said this week.

I've been DYING to know what Maxx Crosby said to Gardner Minshew after he threw that pick against the Ravens. Finally got an answer. pic.twitter.com/zqg7V4ANcN — The Autumn Windbags (@TheWindbags) September 18, 2024

Minshew went 30/38 for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. His Raiders are 1-1, and they sure have some good leadership from Crosby.