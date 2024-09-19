 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 19, 2024

Gardner Minshew reveals what Maxx Crosby told him during pep talk

September 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Maxx Crosby talks to Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew revealed this week what teammate Maxx Crosby said to him during a pep talk in Week 2.

The Las Vegas Raiders came back to stun the Baltimore Ravens 26-23 on Sunday. The Raiders were down 23-13 in the fourth quarter, but Minshew led the team on three straight scoring drives to win the game. That was a nice turnaround after the team’s offense struggled to score in the first half.

In fact, Minshew was intercepted during the second quarter, but teammate Crosby was seen hyping up his quarterback afterwards.

Crosby had Minshew’s back despite the mistake, which may have inspired Minshew to turn things around.

On Wednesday, Minshew even revealed what Crosby had told him.

“He grabbed me and just said, ‘Hey, we got your back, dude. We need that Washington State Gardner. We need that.’ And I was like, ‘Man, you’re right, dude. Let me see if I can go whip that up real quick.’ That dude’s a great leader. He does it the right way, man. I couldn’t be more grateful to have him on our team,” Minshew said this week.

Minshew went 30/38 for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. His Raiders are 1-1, and they sure have some good leadership from Crosby.

Article Tags

Gardner MinshewMaxx Crosby
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus