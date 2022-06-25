Geno Smith deletes tweet that drew attention

Geno Smith deleted a tweet that drew attention during the week.

Smith on Thursday replied on Twitter to a tweet asking why he hasn’t gotten more time as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“We all know what it is.. but the reality I live with when I wake up is all that matters to me.. my whole life a dream I can’t thank God enough,” Smith wrote.

The tweet drew attention from a Seahawks writer who suggested Smith was implying that race was the reason he hasn’t gotten more time as a starting quarterback. Smith has since deleted the tweet.

Smith was a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) by the New York Jets in 2013. He got to start for the Jets in his first two seasons and the team went 11-18 in his starts. He passed for 25 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over those two seasons.

Smith has since spent time with the Giants, Chargers and now the Seahawks as a backup. He has only played sparingly since 2015.

If there is any wonder why Smith hasn’t gotten more time as a starter, it’s because he isn’t starter quality. His off-field behavior hasn’t helped matters either.