Geno Smith gets good news in his 2022 DUI case

There were hardly any blemishes in Geno Smith’s 2022. One of the very few has now been resolved.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was arrested in January 2022 for suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.

Smith was flagged down by a police officer at two in the morning following the Seahawks’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Smith was stopped for driving 96 mph on a road with a 60 mph speed limit and for allegedly driving erratically. The police report on the incident also included Smith making vulgar remarks against one of the officers.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Brady Henderson of ESPN that they will no longer be pressing charges against Smith for the incident. Smith’s blood alcohol concentration was determined to be at 0.038, which is less than half the state legal limit of 0.08. There was deemed to be insufficient evidence to charge Smith for both DUI and reckless driving.

Months following the arrest, Smith re-signed with the Seahawks on a 1-year, $3.5 million contract. He eventually won the starting job and led Seattle to the playoffs in the wake of Russell Wilson’s departure from the team. The Seahawks rewarded Smith with a 3-year, $105 million deal after the conclusion of the 2023 season.