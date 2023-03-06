Geno Smith lands big contract extension from Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks gave Geno Smith an opportunity to start last season, and he made the most of it. Now, he is being rewarded.

The two sides reached an agreement Monday on a three-year contract extension. According to Jordan Schultz, the deal is for $105 million. Smith can earn up to $52 million in the first calendar year, according to the report.

Breaking: Geno Smith and the #Seahawks are finalizing a three-year contract extension worth $105M with the ability to earn $52M in the first calendar year, sources tell @theScore. Smith earned Comeback Player of the Year and Pro Bowl honors after leading the NFL in completion %. pic.twitter.com/RbMMXJ6Uke — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 6, 2023

Smith had said as soon as the Seahawks’ season ended that he wanted to remain with the team. Seattle likewise wanted to get a deal done, and they delivered.

Smith was set to become a free agent in the new league year but will now be able to remain with Seattle.

Smith had a career year last season. He passed for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while making the Pro Bowl and leading the Seahawks to the playoffs. He received Comeback Player of the Year honors for his big season.