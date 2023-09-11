Geno Smith’s reaction to Aaron Donald goes viral

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith — like every other human on this planet — is terrified at the prospect of getting tackled by Aaron Donald.

Smith stands at 6’3″ and weighs 221 pounds. He’s not a small man by any standard. But Donald is 60 pounds heavier and was charging right at Smith during the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Smith, who was mic’d up for the contest, produced a viral moment when he saw Donald rumbling towards him on the Lumen Field turf in Seattle, Wash.

“Oh my god!” exclaimed Smith.

Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

Facing 3rd-and-4 late in the second quarter, Smith and the Seahawks had a chance to extend their 10-7 lead with a touchdown drive before halftime. Instead, Donald forced Smith to get rid of the football to avoid the sack. Seattle settled for a field goal. The three points turned out to be the Seahawks’ last score for the rest of the game.

The Rams outscored the Seahawks 23-0 during the second half. Coincidentally or not, the turning point appeared to be the Seahawks’ failed 3rd-down conversion forced by Donald.

Donald is considered by many to be the greatest defender of his generation. It’s no surprise to see the 32-year-old apply game-changing pressures like he did against Smith.

The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year finished with half a sack and 1 QB hit in the Rams’ win against the Seahawks.