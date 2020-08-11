 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 11, 2020

Geno Smith rips ESPN for story on 2015 locker room fight

August 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Geno Smith

It has now been five years since Geno Smith was involved in one of the most infamous locker room altercations in NFL history, and the former New York Jets quarterback does not appreciate the way the story was rehashed on Tuesday.

Smith suffered a broken jaw before the 2015 season after then-teammate IK Enemkpali sucker-punched him in the locker room. The dispute began over $600 that Smith supposedly owed Enemkpali when the quarterback no-showed a youth football camp that Enemkpali had invited him to. ESPN’s Rich Cimini spoke with several former Jets players about the incident and published a lengthy piece on Tuesday, which irritated Smith.

Smith, who has never really given his entire side of the story, then went on a rant and said he will tell the truth about the incident when he’s ready.

Smith also accused ESPN and other media outlets of racism.

The general consensus from former players who spoke with ESPN was that Smith owed Enemkpali money and simply did not consider it a priority. Smith denied that he owed Enemkpali money not long after the incident, so it will be interesting to see if he ever tells his side of the story. There were some at the time who said Smith deserved what he got, while others felt he did nothing wrong.

Smith is currently a backup with the Seattle Seahawks, while Enemkpali is out of the league. For what it’s worth, Enemkpali was also unhappy about ESPN’s piece. He asked ESPN in a Facebook message, “What’s the point of bringing it back up? What’s your motive?”

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus