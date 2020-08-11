Geno Smith rips ESPN for story on 2015 locker room fight

It has now been five years since Geno Smith was involved in one of the most infamous locker room altercations in NFL history, and the former New York Jets quarterback does not appreciate the way the story was rehashed on Tuesday.

Smith suffered a broken jaw before the 2015 season after then-teammate IK Enemkpali sucker-punched him in the locker room. The dispute began over $600 that Smith supposedly owed Enemkpali when the quarterback no-showed a youth football camp that Enemkpali had invited him to. ESPN’s Rich Cimini spoke with several former Jets players about the incident and published a lengthy piece on Tuesday, which irritated Smith.

This what y’all posting? This what really happened? Hell no. Negativity sells in this world and lies go further than the truth. The devilish acts perpetuated in the media will never get old. It’s a shame what these people do for a story! https://t.co/esGO5mzNPF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 11, 2020

Smith, who has never really given his entire side of the story, then went on a rant and said he will tell the truth about the incident when he’s ready.

You rats will never be honorable. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 11, 2020

We got the real story! We gonna tell it when we ready! We got bigger fish to fry right now and best believe I’m here for a real reason. Where I’m from things could’ve gone left after that incident very fast. I chose to take a different route. That’s what a man does. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 11, 2020

I woke up to more money in my account and my baby smiling. I’m living a life only few can imagine. God been fighting my battles. These cowards will never win. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 11, 2020

Smith also accused ESPN and other media outlets of racism.

These media outlets instigate. They paint the picture of a successful black man in this negative light. It’s almost like there’s some sort of agenda. I haven’t played for the Jets in 4 years. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 11, 2020

Let’s talk about ESPN being owned by Walt Disney who made a killing off putting toons in black face. Soliciting violence in all the cartoons. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 11, 2020

The general consensus from former players who spoke with ESPN was that Smith owed Enemkpali money and simply did not consider it a priority. Smith denied that he owed Enemkpali money not long after the incident, so it will be interesting to see if he ever tells his side of the story. There were some at the time who said Smith deserved what he got, while others felt he did nothing wrong.

Smith is currently a backup with the Seattle Seahawks, while Enemkpali is out of the league. For what it’s worth, Enemkpali was also unhappy about ESPN’s piece. He asked ESPN in a Facebook message, “What’s the point of bringing it back up? What’s your motive?”