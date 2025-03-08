Geno Smith shares his first post after Seahawks traded QB to Raiders

Geno Smith sounded very upbeat Friday after news broke that the 34-year-old was switching area codes.

The Seattle Seahawks traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders after three years of having the veteran quarterback as the team’s full-time starter. Full details on the Raiders-Seahawks swap can be found here.

A few hours after the news went public, Smith took to social media to express his excitement about the move.

“God is the GREATEST!! Excited to get to work and WIN. The time is NOW,” Smith wrote on X.

The trade also reunites Smith with his former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, currently the head coach of the Raiders. The two have reportedly maintained a good relationship since Carroll left Seattle following the 2023 season.

Smith was not the only one hyped about the trade. His new teammate Maxx Crosby was similarly fired up to hear the news. The Seahawks had reportedly asked for Crosby in an earlier trade offer for Smith, but that obviously fell through.

The Raiders have used a revolving door of quarterbacks since the team moved on from longtime starter Derek Carr after the 2022 campaign. Over the last two seasons, Las Vegas has trotted out five different starting QBs: Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, Brian Hoyer, and Desmond Ridder. None of them had a winning record in a Raiders uniform.

By contrast, the Seahawks have had a winning record in each of the three seasons with Smith as QB1. He’s been a Pro Bowler in two of the last three seasons, missing just two games throughout that span.

