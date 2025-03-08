Report reveals Seahawks’ wild first offer to Raiders that led to Geno Smith trade

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly had a much more ambitious trade in mind when they first sat down at the negotiating table with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Friday, several reports confirmed that the Seahawks and Raiders agreed on a deal to send Seattle’s starting quarterback Geno Smith to Las Vegas. More details on the Smith trade can be found here.

The Seahawks’ initial offer to the Raiders included Smith in a package with star wide receiver DK Metcalf. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Seattle first asked for Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby but Las Vegas “quickly shot that down.” The talks reportedly continued from there, leading to the Smith deal.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks opened trade discussions with the Raiders with this blockbuster proposal—Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Maxx Crosby. Vegas QUICKLY shot that down, and told Seattle that Crosby was not available.



But talks continued, and led to Geno becoming a Raider. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 8, 2025

Seattle may have simply been testing its negotiating skills by making a huge ask to open trade talks. Metcalf had formally requested a trade earlier in the week, so it made sense that they would try to include him in the deal. Fittingly enough, the Seahawks got ridiculed by fans over their rumored asking price for Metcalf.

Crosby is no stranger to being involved in trade rumors but has repeatedly expressed his desire to stick with the Raiders. Based on Crosby’s three-letter reaction to the Raiders acquiring Smith, the star defensive end has yet to change his mind.